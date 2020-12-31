Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 With December 2020 Security Patch

Samsung has started rolling out the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that was launched in February this year with the One UI 2.0 custom skin. According to a report by GSMArena, the new software update is currently available to users in Europe and Nigeria and might roll out to other markets in the coming weeks. In terms of security, the new software update also carries the December 2020 Android security patch. With One UI 3.0, the Galaxy Galaxy Z Flip is receiving redesigned UI elements, enhanced quick panel, improved dynamic lock screen, among many more.

As per a screenshot available in the report, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 is reaching the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with firmware version F700FxXx3CTLx which is roughly 2GB in size. Once the over-the-air (OTA) update is available on the smartphone, users will get an automatic notification. They can also check it manually by heading to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update. As mentioned, the update carries the December 2020 Android security patch. The changelog notes that Galaxy Z Flip users can no longer connect to Chromecast using Smart View. Users can use Google Home instead.

With the new Android 11-based custom skin, users can now enjoy chat bubbles, one-time permissions, media playback widget, and conversations section in the notifications. If there's an app that the user has not used in a while, there's a permissions auto‑reset feature that will automatically block access to mic or camera until the user opens the app again. Moreover, readers can find information about the One UI 3.0 features here.

Apart from the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung rolled out the One UI 3.0 for Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus smartphones. Earlier this month, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G also started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. Samsung is rumoured to bring its next Galaxy S21 series with the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 that carries more advance features.