Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Gets Tougher Gorilla Glass Victus Protection: Here's What it Means

Samsung has reportedly made a substantial effort to design its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, in such a manner that it would exhibit a higher degree of physical tolerance, given how fragile the first generation of the Galaxy Fold was and the problems it encountered from the get-go. In fact, if we recall several reports and write-ups right after the Galaxy Fold was unveiled, a majority of them complained about the bulges and flimsy inner display. However, according to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is bringing the most advanced Gorilla Glass available - the Gorilla Glass Victus on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G keeping in mind all these issues, and of course, to improve the durability and basic day-to-day operations of the phone.

The report adds that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will provide two significant upgrades, namely a Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) support which will protect its primary display, and the second being the outer cover display which will be layered with the Gorilla Glass Victus. In case you were wondering, even the backside of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to be protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus. When compared with the Gorilla Glass 6, Victus offers twice as scratch-resistant on devices also makes devices drop-resistant than the all the previous-generation tech that are currently available. According to Corning, the latest Gorilla Glass Victus is also four times better than competitive cover glass and it also survives drops onto hard, rough surfaces from up to 2 meters.

Notably, the freshly released Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also employs the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and that has seemingly taken the drop and scratch-resistance to an entirely new level. Therefore, going forward, one can expect that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will also offer a similar drop and scratch performance as well.