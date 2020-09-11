TECH

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 India Pre-Orders Begin September 14, Pricing Starts at Rs 1,49,999

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a big refinement over the original Galaxy Fold and offers a sturdier build with larger displays.

Samsung’s next-gen foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will soon be available in India. The company has just announced that customers will be able to pre-order the devices starting September 14, 12PM. There are special offers if you pre-booking a Galaxy Z Fold 2 including no-cost EMI for 12 months, free YouTube Premium for 4 months, and Microsoft Office 365 available at a 22-percent discount.

Showcased at Samsung’s Unpacked event in August, the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung's third foldable device and a proper successor to the original Galaxy Fold. You get a similar tall design that opens to unveil a larger display on the inside. This time Samsung has made some well-needed enhancements to make the displays sturdier and more durable as well as making the hinge more reliable.

The outer display now measures at 6.2-inches while the inner display is now 7.6-inches and features 120Hz refresh rate, which is something to applaud here. The inner display now makes use of a folding, super-thin layer of glass instead of plastic and the device is overall slimmer and more robust. There is a new 'Flex Mode' that we saw on the Z Flip, while the hinge has also been reworked to offer better durability as well as includes a self-cleaning mechanism that makes use of elastic fibers to keep the hinge clean.

As for the full specs of the device, the inner 7.6-inch display is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X similar to the Note 20 Ultra offering a 1768 x 2208-pixels resolution. The outer display on the other hand is a regular Super AMOLED with 816 x 2260 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is a triple camera setup including a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultrawide lens. There are also two 10-megapixel cameras for selfies, each embedded in the inner and outer displays. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 4,500mAh battery along with support for 25W fast charging, 11W wireless charging, and 9W reverse wireless charging. It will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black colour options.

