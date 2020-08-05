Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the Company's Next Big Foldable Smartphone

Samsung has finally announced its new devices for 2020. Back in February we saw the Galaxy S20 lineup, along with its folding smartphone the Galaxy Z Flip. We now have the new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra smartphones as well as the Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones, the Galaxy Watch 3, the new Galaxy Tab S7 tablet series and of course the cherry on the cake, Galaxy Z Fold 2.

This is Samsung's third foldable device and a proper successor to the original Galaxy Fold. You get a similar tall design that opens to unveil larger display on the inside. This time Samsung has made some well-needed enhancements to make the displays sturdier and more durable as well as making the hinge more reliable. The outer display now measures at 6.2-inches while the inner display is now 7.6-inches and features 120Hz refresh rate, which is something to applaud here. The inner display now makes use of a folding, super-thin layer of glass instead of plastic and the device is overall slimmer and more robust. There is a new 'Flex Mode' that we saw on the Z Flip, while the hinge has also been reworked to offer better durability as well as includes a self cleaning mechanism that makes use of elastic fibers to keep the hinge clean.

As for the full specs of the device, the inner 7.6-inch display is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X similar to the Note 20 Ultra offering a 1768 x 2208 pixels resolution. The outer display on the other hand is a regular Super AMOLED with 816 x 2260 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is a triple camera setup including 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultrawide lens. There are also two 10-megapixel cameras for selfies, each embedded in the inner and outer displays. There is a side mounted fingerprint scanner, a 4,500mAh battery along with support for 25W fast charging, 11W wireless charging and 9W reverse wireless charging. It will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black colour option with an expected price of EUR 2000 (~Rs 1,78,000). The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 will go on pre-order starting September 1 which is when we are expecting more details around the official availability of the device.