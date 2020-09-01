Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launch Event: How to Watch, Time and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is finally slated to launch globally, later today. The new generation foldable phone was unveiled at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event earlier in August, and its overall set of specifications have been revealed already. However, Samsung had mentioned at the time of the event that it will reveal extensive details about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 later this year, and tonight’s announcement is expected to reveal key information such as countries of availability and price.

Samsung’s first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, faced considerable criticism in terms of its durability of the folding hinge, and also courted questions regarding the usability of the novel form factor. Samsung then followed it up with the Galaxy Z Fold, a clamshell folder design that did not have much going on in the outer shell, and opened up to a familiar candy bar Android phone form factor. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, on this note, is expected to be improve on both the devices – in terms of durability, specifications and maybe even pricing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: How to watch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2’s event later today is a follow up to the Galaxy Unpacked 2020. As with the previous Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is expect to stream a pre-recorded event via its website, and also stream it on YouTube, and the event is set to begin at 7:30PM IST. News18 will also host live coverage of the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s launch, and you can catch it live here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 brings bigger displays to the foldable smartphone design. On the outer shell, Samsung has featured a 6.2-inch display that is much bigger than the 4.7-inch screen used before. Inside, the foldable display is now 7.6-inch in size, and supports 120Hz refresh. The inner foldable display also features a punch hole for the selfie camera, and houses a quad camera unit on the rear outer shell. Samsung has also stated that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is 5G ready, and has a reengineered hinge that can protect itself against dust better than before. More details should be revealed at the event tonight.