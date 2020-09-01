Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launch Price is Rs 1.46 Lakh, Preorders From Today; Exact India Price Awaited
News18.com | September 1, 2020, 8:13 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been launched, and is available for preorders starting today. It is priced at $1,999 (about Rs 1.46 lakh), and Samsung says that the smartphone will be available in 40 countries from September 18. The second event for the phone was a bit perplexing, after Samsung showcased the device but left key details missing during August’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the third smartphone from Samsung with a foldable display after the first generation Galaxy Fold and the follow up with the Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a similar design as the Galaxy Fold, but Samsung claims that this has a far sturdier and more durable hinge, and on overall terms, it makes for a better overall smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a flagship smartphone, so naturally, it runs on either the Samsung Exynos 990, or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipsets. It has bigger displays now – 6.2 inches on the outside and 7.6 inches (foldable) on the inside, with the foldable panel supporting 120Hz fast refresh rates. Outside, on the back, it also has a triple rear camera with three 12-megapixel cameras for wide, ultra-wide and telephoto units. You can flip the back around and turn it into a front camera as well, even though the outer 6.2-inch display has its own punch-hole selfie camera. It gets a second punch-hole selfie camera on the foldable panel as well, and both the punch hole cameras use 10-megapixel sensors.
Sep 1, 2020 7:59 pm (IST)
Well, that's it from us here. India price and availability hasn't been put up yet, so you'll be sure to catch a word on that from us once it does. As of now, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 looks certain to come to India, but definitely don't expect it to come cheap.
That said, if you're planning to buy it, we're sure that you aren't particularly concerned with buying "cheap" phones.
Good day, and stay safe!
Sep 1, 2020 7:55 pm (IST)
In case you want to spend more, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition (which also comes bundled with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Buds Live) will be up for preorders in "select countries" starting today. Only 5,000 units will be made in total, and it will cost you $3,299. That's... Rs 2.4 lakh. Doubt it'll come to India, though.
Sep 1, 2020 7:53 pm (IST)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorders begin today. Prices start at $1,999. That's Rs 1.46 lakh in direct coversion. India pricing and availability is awaited as of now.
Sep 1, 2020 7:51 pm (IST)
Here's the full special edition ensemble. It does look good.
Sep 1, 2020 7:49 pm (IST)
You will get the Thom Browne stripes on the Galaxy Z Fold 2's USB cable and the charger as well. Just in case you were curious.
Sep 1, 2020 7:48 pm (IST)
Now we are taking a look at the designer edition special, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition. As if the phone itself wasn't gonna be expensive enough.
Sep 1, 2020 7:46 pm (IST)
Samsung is now talking about its partnerships with Google and Microsoft. The key-est takeaway from this is that foldable phones are being taken seriously.
Sep 1, 2020 7:42 pm (IST)
Samsung has clearly treated the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as a second generation device, doing right what its first generation Galaxy Fold got wrong. The front display looks neat, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 looks quite cohesive. Maybe because we are used to seeing such a device now than before, but the Galaxy Z Fold 2 does not look jarring any more.
Sep 1, 2020 7:41 pm (IST)
Samsung also says that it has changed the user interface quite a bit, so that you can resize your app window however you want. That should make multitasking quite good on the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
Sep 1, 2020 7:39 pm (IST)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has two front cameras, both punch hole in design. One is on the outer display, one on the inner folding display. The cameras also get Flex Mode and Dual Preview, so you can play back video on both displays at the same time.
Sep 1, 2020 7:38 pm (IST)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets three 12MP rear cameras – wide angle, ultra-wide angle and telephoto. You can use it for a wide range of photography, or flip the device open, use the 6.2-inch front screen as a viewfinder, and take selfies.
Sep 1, 2020 7:36 pm (IST)
Samsung brings Flex Mode to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It gets better app support (more devs building compatible apps), seamless transition and better screen folding angles thanks to the new hinge. Samsung claims that the point behind this mode is handsfree entertainment consumption.
Sep 1, 2020 7:34 pm (IST)
We're now learning why Samsung has made the changes that they have done on the third generation Galaxy Z Fold 2. Just so you're pretty clear on all of their reasoning.
Sep 1, 2020 7:32 pm (IST)
This Mystic Bronze shade does look quite good. Well, at least on images. I'm not sure if I'm ready for so much bling in my life.
Sep 1, 2020 7:31 pm (IST)
Oh alright, here we go. Samsung's on time this time!
Sep 1, 2020 7:30 pm (IST)
For some more background reading, here's our review of one of Samsung's latest flagship phones, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It's a bit... Ultra.
For those of you who wish to catch the full movie (yep, launch events now have proper quality of production) live, tune in to Samsung's launch stream here:
Sep 1, 2020 7:17 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to this rather specific launch event, where for once, we do not expect to see too many devices being launched! It's the launch (again) of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – the third foldable smartphone from Samsung and the second generation of its Galaxy Fold design. It... isn't particularly a secret any more, seeing that Samsung itself has showcased the phone about a month ago, but for some curious reason, chose to keep a separate event altogether for it.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB internal storage. Somehow, the battery size is only 4,500mAh. Given that it has two massive displays to power, we are not sure if the battery life on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 would be great. More India specific details are awaited as of now. If you wish to splurge more, Samsung also has a Thom Browne limited edition ensemble that includes the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Buds Live. You can pay $3,299 (about Rs 2.4 lakh) for it. Samsung, however, only wants you to focus on its UI tweaks, including better window resizing, Dual Preview to use both displays together, Flex Mode for handsfree usage and a custom camera interface.