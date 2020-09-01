Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launch Price is Rs 1.46 Lakh, Preorders From Today; Exact India Price Awaited

Read More

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been launched, and is available for preorders starting today. It is priced at $1,999 (about Rs 1.46 lakh), and Samsung says that the smartphone will be available in 40 countries from September 18. The second event for the phone was a bit perplexing, after Samsung showcased the device but left key details missing during August’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the third smartphone from Samsung with a foldable display after the first generation Galaxy Fold and the follow up with the Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a similar design as the Galaxy Fold, but Samsung claims that this has a far sturdier and more durable hinge, and on overall terms, it makes for a better overall smartphone.Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a flagship smartphone, so naturally, it runs on either the Samsung Exynos 990, or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipsets. It has bigger displays now – 6.2 inches on the outside and 7.6 inches (foldable) on the inside, with the foldable panel supporting 120Hz fast refresh rates. Outside, on the back, it also has a triple rear camera with three 12-megapixel cameras for wide, ultra-wide and telephoto units. You can flip the back around and turn it into a front camera as well, even though the outer 6.2-inch display has its own punch-hole selfie camera. It gets a second punch-hole selfie camera on the foldable panel as well, and both the punch hole cameras use 10-megapixel sensors.