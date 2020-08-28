Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Set to Officially Launch via Unpacked Part 2 Event on September 1

Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, at the Unpacked Part 2 virtual scheduled for September 1. The South Korean tech giant showcased the flagship model alongside the Galaxy Note 20 Series at its Galaxy Unpacked Event 2020 earlier this month. However, the company provided limited information and kept most of the primary features as well as the price of the latest device under the wraps. Samsung is expected to officially announce the price which is expected to be cheaper than its predecessor, the original Galaxy Fold. The Unpacked Part 2 event will be held at 10AM ET (7:30PM IST) on the aforementioned date.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Specifications

Samsung hasn't officially given away the specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 however various reports have more or less confirmed most of the features. The handset packs a 7.6-inch Super AMOLED flexible display with 1768 x 2208 pixel-screen resolution, 372 PPI pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate. The exterior display measures at 6.23-inch and has a punch-hole on the top. Running on the latest Android 10 based One UI 2.5 software, the phone is going to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865+ chipset coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography duties, the Galaxy Zold 2 will sport three cameras at the back that will include a 12-megapixel primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture, an ultra-wide 12-megapixel secondary lens with f/2.4 aperture and the third being a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and videos, the phone packs a dual 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Furthermore, in order to improve the durability and basic day-to-day operations of the device, Samsung will layer the device with the advanced Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover screen both on the front and back. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will bring support for 5G connectivity as well. Coming to the pricing, the device is expected to cost Rs 1,74,999 in India judging by the recently leaked UK pricing of £1,799. Those interested in buying will get it in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black colour options.