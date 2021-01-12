Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 With January 2021 Security Patch

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has become the latest smartphone to receive the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 custom ROM. The software update is currently rolling out to users in Germany but might reach other regions (including India) in the coming weeks. The stable release brings a slew of upgrades like enhanced UI elements, an improved system with a dynamic lock screen, among many more. Samsung's other foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip also started receiving the One UI 3.0 update last month, though it is yet to reach the original Galaxy Fold device.

According to SamMobile, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with the firmware version F916BXXU1CTLL. The smartphone is also receiving the January 2021 Android security patch that carries fixes for known bugs. In terms of features, Galaxy Z Fold 2 users can now enjoy chat bubbles, one-time permissions, media playback widget, and conversations section on the notification bar. If there's an app that the user has not used in a while, there's permission auto‑reset feature to automatically block access to mic or camera until the user opens the app again. Readers can find more information about the One UI 3.0 features here.

Once the over-the-air (OTA) update is available on the smartphone, users will get an automatic notification. They can check it manually by heading to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update. As mentioned several other smartphones such as Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy Note 10 smartphones have already started receiving One UI 3.0.

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 series this week that might ship with the latest One UI 3.1 iteration. The Android 11-based skin will reportedly bring a new Bixby Voice-unlock method alongside Samsung Free section directly on the homepage that comprises news and articles from numerous sources, interactive games, and more.