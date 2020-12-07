Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2 & Galaxy Z Fold Lite Screen Sizes Leaked in New Report

South Korean electronics giant Samsung is reported to launch three new folding smartphones next year. According to a report, the three smartphones will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite. The three smartphones are said to feature varying screen sizes and use ultra-thin glass as cover window. The report, published by The Elec, cites OLED research firm UBI Research to hint at the three upcoming folding smartphones' screen sizes and technical details.

The report predicts that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 will have a 6.7-inch internal screeen and a 3-inch screen on the outside. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 7-inch screen on the inside, and a 4-inch external screen. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite is speculated to come with a 7-inch internal screen as well, along with a 4-inch external screen. The report also states that all the three foldable Samsung smartphones will use ultra-thin glass as cover windows and will carry forward the in-folding design. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite is being touted as the budget model of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and will be launched in the first quarter of 2021.

According to earlier reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is speculated to have an under-display camera and offer stylus support. According to The Elec report, the screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have low-temperature polycrystalline oxide thin-film transistors that are applied for better power-efficiency on the screen.

While the Galaxy Z Fold Lite is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2021, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 2 are slated to launch in Q3 2021, according to the report.

A report had last month said that the South Korean giant is reportedly preparing to put an under-display camera (UDC) on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which may be launched in Q3 2021. Samsung is said to be designing a display that has a wider pixel spacing in the area where the under-display camera will be placed. This will widen the pixels over the camera sensor, allowing more light to get through and, in turn, taking a better photo.