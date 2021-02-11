Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2 Internal Storage, Model Numbers Leaked

Samsung, the leader in foldable smartphone form factor is rumoured to launch at least two new foldable smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 2 (both unconfirmed names) this year. With at least two foldables scheduled for this year, the interest in them is naturally high and the smartphones have been subject to rumours and reports in the past. Now, however, we have got the first details about the upcoming devices - the model numbers as well as the possible storage options.

According to a report in SamMobile, a website that tracks Samsung developments, Samsung's next Galaxy Z Fold smartphone (possibly to be called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3) will have the model number SM-F926 and will come with a minimum of 256GB internal storage. The foldable smartphone will run on Android 11 with One UI 3.5 on top, the report said. Samsung's next clamshell-like foldable smartphone, rumoured to be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with model number SM-F711 and will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options, and will come with Android 11-based One UI 3.5.

Reports have said that the presence of Samsung's One UI 3.5 may mean that the two foldable smartphones will arrive in the second half of 2021. Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S21 series with the company's One UI 3.1 software, which is yet to trickle down to other smartphones. One UI 3.5 looks to be the next big software update from Samsung that will not be debuted before the second half of 2021. Samsung usually launches the mid-life upgrade to One UI with the launch of its Galaxy Note series, but with rumours of the Samsung Galaxy Note series being discontinued, Samsung may launch the new software with its latest foldable smartphones.