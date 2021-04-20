Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2 May Be the First Waterproof Foldable Smartphones

Samsung will launch its third Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones this year. Recently it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 will not have a dedicated S Pen slot due to space constraints and water resistance issues. Now, a new report has said that both the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Flip 2 will come with an IP rating. The recent report in SamMobile, a website that tracks Samsung developments, does not mention the exact IP rating, but it suggests that they will come with a different water and dust protection rating than the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which has an IP68 rating.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 2 are rumoured to be unveiled in July this year. As per a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 7.5-inch internal screen and a 6.2-inch outer display. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, on the other hand, is hinted to come with a 6.7-inch main display and a 1.83-inch outer display. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 is not said to be much different than its predecessor in terms of design and look, and it is rumoured to come with a 3,200mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to come with a 4,380mAh battery, a recent leak has suggested.

There is no official word on the availability of the upcoming Samsung foldables. A recent report suggested that Samsung is looking to unveil a tablet with a foldable display, and it will reportedly be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab. The report on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab suggests that the triple folding tablet will not be launched until at least the first quarter of 2022. It said that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab will feature a new ultra-thin glass, which may be a composite material developed newly by Samsung and improving on the flexibility and the durability of such material.

