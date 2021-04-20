tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Tech»Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2 May Be the First Waterproof Foldable Smartphones
1-MIN READ

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2 May Be the First Waterproof Foldable Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, representative image.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, representative image.

There is no official word on the availability of the upcoming Samsung foldables. A recent report suggested that Samsung is looking to unveil a tablet with a foldable display, and it will reportedly be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab.

Highlights

Samsung will launch its third Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones this year. Recently it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 will not have a dedicated S Pen slot due to space constraints and water resistance issues. Now, a new report has said that both the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Flip 2 will come with an IP rating. The recent report in SamMobile, a website that tracks Samsung developments, does not mention the exact IP rating, but it suggests that they will come with a different water and dust protection rating than the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which has an IP68 rating.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 2 are rumoured to be unveiled in July this year. As per a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 7.5-inch internal screen and a 6.2-inch outer display. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, on the other hand, is hinted to come with a 6.7-inch main display and a 1.83-inch outer display. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 is not said to be much different than its predecessor in terms of design and look, and it is rumoured to come with a 3,200mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to come with a 4,380mAh battery, a recent leak has suggested.

There is no official word on the availability of the upcoming Samsung foldables. A recent report suggested that Samsung is looking to unveil a tablet with a foldable display, and it will reportedly be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab. The report on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab suggests that the triple folding tablet will not be launched until at least the first quarter of 2022. It said that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab will feature a new ultra-thin glass, which may be a composite material developed newly by Samsung and improving on the flexibility and the durability of such material.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:April 20, 2021, 10:01 IST