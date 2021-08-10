Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3: Day Ahead Of Launch, A Look At What To Expect

Samsung will tomorrow launch its next generation of foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The South Korean manufacturer earlier announced pre-reservations of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in India, and is all set to take the curtains off the next generation of foldables on August 11 via an online presentation. We know a lot about the upcoming Samsung foldables already, and have a fair idea as to what to expect, given the amount of rumours and leaks that have surfaced. Most recently, a detailed leak detailed all the key specifications of both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Just a day ahead of the launch, let us take a look at what to expect from the latest generation of Samsung’s foldables:

Two separate reports in WinFuture last week detailed everything about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and reveal the design (again) in high resolution renders. The reports claim to exclusively reveal the detailed specifications and features of the two smartphones before Samsung’s official announcement. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G will come with two AMOLED displays. On the outside, it will have a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2268 × 832 pixels. On the inside, there is a 7.6-inch display with 2209 × 1768 pixels resolution and is made of Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). Both the displays on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have a pixel density of over 370ppi and a refresh rate of 120Hz, the report claims. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal memory. There will be no microSD card slot on the Galaxy Z Fold, the report says. The smartphone will have a 4,400mAh battery and it will support wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to come with five cameras. On the back, the smartphone will use three 12-megapixel cameras. However, the focus this year will be on the selfie camera, the report said, especially the under-display front camera. On the inside, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 4-megapixel under display camera, and on the outside display, there is a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, will come with a 1.9-inch display on the outside that will be placed beside the camera module, and a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate will be on the inside. Under the hood, this too, will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come with a 3,300mAh battery with support for wireless charging.

In terms of optics, there will be a dual rear camera that includes two 12-megapixel wide angle shooters. Up front, there will be a 10-megpixel selfie snapper.

