Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldables Get Cheaper With This Discount: All Details

South Korean giant Samsung has announced new offers on its foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. The new offers include bank offers from ICICI Bank, SBI, and HDFC Bank, where buyers will be able to get cashbacks and upgrade bonuses on the latest Samsung foldables. The offers include an upgrade bonus, a cashback on using either of the three banks’ cards, and a cashback with Samsung Finance+ service. According to the company, “Samsung Finance+ is a unique and universally accessible digital lending platform that provides easy financing opportunity to consumers for the purchase of Galaxy smartphones in India."

Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can avail an upgrade bonus of Rs 10,000, while an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000 is available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. There is also a cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on ICICI, SBI, and HDFC bank cards, or a Rs 5,000 cashback on Samsung Finance+. With the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G or the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, buyers can also get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at a price of Rs 1,999 as against their Rs 11,999 sticker price. The offers on Samsung’s foldable smartphones are currently available across Samsung’s website and the company’s offline stores, along with leading retail stores and e-commerce portals.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were launched in August last year. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at Rs 84,999 onwards in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variat, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 88,999 in the country. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in two colour options - Phantom Black and Cream.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, on the other hand is priced at Rs 1,49,999 onwards for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,57,999 onwards in the country. It comes in two colour options - Phantom Black and Phantom Green.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get Rs 7,000 Discount: Here’s How To Avail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.