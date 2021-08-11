Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launch Today: How To Watch Unpacked Event Live

Samsung’s much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event where the South Korean giant will unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones is today. During the event, Samsung is expected to lift the curtains off of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and maybe the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earphones. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at 7:30PM IST today and will be the company’s second Unpacked event for this year, with the first one being in January when the company launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung’s event will be livestreamed on Samsung.com and Facebook at 7:30PM IST. Those interested can log in to the company’s website or social media to watch the event at 7:30PM IST. Samsung will unveil its foldable smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 today, along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series is expected to have two models - the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Samsung, while having reminded us of the event on several occasions, has not officially teased its next-generation foldable yet.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to come with 120Hz displays and may be powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with a triple rear camera, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a dual rear camera setup. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with an under-display front camera.

