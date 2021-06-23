Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 May Launch on August 3; Mass Production Begins: Report

Samsung will launch its new generation of foldable smartphones this year, namely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The upcoming Samsung foldables have been a part of the rumour mill since a while and now the rumoured launch date has surfaced for the upcoming Samsung foldable smartphones. According to latest information from known tipster Jon Prosser on Front Page Tech, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will launch on August 3 this year. This comes after it was reported that the upcoming foldables from Samsung will be launched on August 27. This, the leaker says will be the date of market launch or when the smartphones will go on sale, but Samsung will announce the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 3, the report said.

The report further says that earlier this week, Samsung started mass-producing both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The tipster said that Samsung ordered about 50,000 to 70,000 units a day for each of the two smartphones. Samsung is reportedly looking to produce a combined seven million units for the next generation of foldables, according to Prosser. This is the reason the mass production has been started a bit earlier this year. To put it into context, Samsung only produced a combined 1-2 million units of previous foldable smartphones. According to the report, Samsung is producing more units given the success of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 last year, which showed better than expected sales.

Last month, it was reported that Samsung may launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in late August. Some reports suggest that the South Korean giant may also launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z range of foldable smartphones.

