Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Renders Show Dual-Tone Design, S-Pen Support & More

Samsung’s next generation of foldable smartphones is rumoured to launch in early August, which means that we may be about a month away from officially seeing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Now, while we wait for our first official look at the next Samsung Foldables, we are being teased with constant renders and leaked teaser images of the upcoming folding smartphones. Now, fresh renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have surfaced, courtesy of known tipser Evan Blass. The leaked renders of the two foldables look similar to the leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 that we have previously seen.

The images shared by tipster Evan Blass, who goes by the name @EVleaks on Twitter show a dual-tone design on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 along with a dual camera and a secondary display placed right next to the camera module. This is very similar to sketchy images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that we had seen (https://www.news18.com/news/tech/samsung-galaxy-z-flip-3-may-come-with-dual-cameras-dual-tone-design-leaked-image-hints-3703637.html) back in May. The images leaked in May were from an official teaser from Samsung. Later, a publication named LetsGoDigital also made Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders based on that leaked clip. Those renders looked pretty much the same as the renders leaked by Blass, showing a two-tone design with a dual rear camera setup and a small secondary display.

However, this is one of the first time we are seeing a render for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The renders show the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with support for S-Pen. The renders show that teh S-Pen has a “Fold Edition" written on it. Further, the renders from Blass show a triple rear camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks slimmer than its predecessors, and the camera module also seems more proportionate to the whole design. There were rumours about Samsung bringing an under-display front camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier. However, the renders suggest otherwise and there is a front facing camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

