Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galazy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S21 FE May Launch in August This Year

Samsung is speculated to launch several new Galaxy smartphones this year, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The company is reportedly planning to launch these three smartphones in August, just in time to fill the gap of the Galaxy Note series, that has been reportedly discontinued this year. According to a report in Korean news outlet YonHap, Samsung is in talks with local mobile carriers in South Korea to release the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 around late August. Last week, a report had predicted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might debut in early August.

The latest late-August timeline is in line with a leaked Samsung roadmap that hinted at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE coming on August 19. It also means that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch earlier than its predecessor, as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was first unveiled in September 2020. Previous reports have suggested the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may launch in July. The foldable smartphones are supposed to replace the Samsung Galaxy Note this year, and are also reported to come with S-Pen support.

Recently, a tipster hinted at the price options of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 last week. The tipster had said that Samsung may launch the clamshell-like foldable smartphone in early August and may start at a price of $999 (roughly Rs 73,300).

