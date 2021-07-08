Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Render Hints At Under-Display Front Camera On Upcoming Foldable

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be launched later this year. The next Samsung Foldable is said to come with several improvements over its predecessor, along with a new, more sleek design, a high refresh rate display, a more powerful processor, and other such improvements. There have also been rumours about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 coming with an under-display front camera, but the information has rather been weak in that area. Now, concept renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have appeared online that hint at an under-display front camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will arrive alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 next month (unconfirmed). Previous renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have hinted at a similar design language as its predecessor and support for S-pen.

Render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 posted online by tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe shows a similar design than what we have seen on previous renders, but there is no front camera visible on the inner screen, at least in the first look. However, the tipster shares a zoomed-in image towards where the front camera could have been placed and shows a kind of a dot on the top of the screen. This, according to reports, is how the under-display front camera will look on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The under-display camera in the renders shared by Ice Universe is slightly visible as there is a thin layer on top to mask the selfie camera deployment.

I think it’s better to be more rigorous pic.twitter.com/o7A1ceMRbq— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 7, 2021

Samsung has long been rumoured to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an under display front camera. Samsung is yet to give a glimpse of how exactly it will implement an under-display front camera. Other manufacturers like Xiaomi, on the other hand, have showed users a glimpse of how exactly the technology will work.

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Z Fold 3 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 during an “Unpacked" event next month. Samsung is also rumoured to launch the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earphones next month.

