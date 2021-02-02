News18 Logo

tech

News18» News»Tech»Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 To Have S Pen Support? Render How Samsung's Next Foldable Could Look Like
1-MIN READ

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 To Have S Pen Support? Render How Samsung's Next Foldable Could Look Like

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Render. (Image Credit: Twitter/ @BenGeskin)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Render. (Image Credit: Twitter/ @BenGeskin)

It was earlier reported that Samsung will use a 7-inch internal display and a 4-inch external display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung is expected to launch the third generation of its Galaxy Z Fold smartphone this year. Ahead of Samsung making any official announcement about the next Galaxy Z Fold smartphone, renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have surfaced, hinting at the design the Samsung may carry for its next foldable and suggests that it may come with S Pen support. Recently, it was claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with a 7-inch internal screen and a 4-inch external screen.

The recent concept comes from concept designer Ben Geskin, who shared renders of a "Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra" on his Twitter. The renders show a similar camera module to the recently-launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and showed an S Pen alongside the device itself. Further, the render suggests edge-to-edge screens on both the inside and outside of the smartphone. While the renders do not show anything apart from the device's design and the S Pen, it is being reported that Samsung will include a 7-inch display on the inside of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and a 4-inch display on the outside.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is reported to launch in June this year and it is being said that Samsung may use a low-temperature, polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors on the display for better power efficiency.

Further, the next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold smartphone is also said to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The smartphone is also tipped to come with an in-display front camera, a 120Hz display, and a 3,900mAh battery.


