Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Under Display Camera May Be Good Quality, Implementation Won't Be Perfect

Samsung will this year launch the next generation of Galaxy Z Fold smartphone - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The next Samsung foldable smartphone has been rumoured on heavily in the past few months. Now, it is being reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with an under-display front camera. Known tipster Max Weinbach said that the smartphone will feature an under-display camera and it will be a good one, according to the leaker. “Can confirm: Fold 3 has an under display camera," Weinbach said in a tweet.

Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Fold smartphone is said to have an under-display camera for the internal display and not the outer display when the smartphone is folded. Samsung has been reported to be working on under display cameras for years and if the rumours are believed, we will see the company’s work this year with its Galaxy Z Fold 3. Apart from Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo have also demonstrated their versions of under display front camera but they are yet to bring it to a commercial device.

Can confirm: Fold 3 has an under display camera— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 8, 2021

According to tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe, Samsung’s under-display camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not have a seamless integration. He said that the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s under-display camera has a higher light transmittance than the solutions we have seen yet - this implies the image quality would also be better. The tipster has indicated that the camera is not perfectly disguised and the display kind of looks like a mosaic.

Although the light transmittance is high, which is close to the experience of ordinary cameras, its UPC appearance is not perfect.It looks like mosaic.You should know which phone I'm talking about.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 6, 2021

According to reports, the way Samsung’s under display camera works is that the display is divided in two portions - a small area with a different pixel structure and lower resolution than the main screen to allow light to get to the camera sensor and the main display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumoured to be launched later this year. The foldable smartphone is rumoured to come with S Pen support and may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may also have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. The smartphone is further rumoured to come with a 4,380mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Further, the main display on the smartphone will be a 7.55-inch display and the outer display will be a 6.2-inch panel - both with 120Hz refresh rate.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here