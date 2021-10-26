Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 With S-Pen: Does Samsung Even Need The Galaxy Note Anymore?

So there has been a lot of chatter around Samsung ditching the Samsung Galaxy Note series, and the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have now gotten S-pen support, people have almost accepted that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series was the last Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone. So, when I got a call from Samsung asking if I’d like to experience the S-pen on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, I was game, because being quite a fan of the Samsung Galaxy Note series and having briefly used the S pen with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, I wanted to see how the Fold’s large screen works with the S-pen. Here’s what I think:

Now, the S-Pen for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a completely different game. It’s more a competitor to the new iPad Mini than other phablets. The S-Pen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3s folding display works brilliantly. Probably better than your finger, even for the normal scrolling and multitasking, let alone taking notes. The experience is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. There is no lag while taking notes, and the fact that you can use custom-sized windows for different apps makes taking notes or drawing something easy as ever. Now, this is not as good an experience as say an Apple Pencil with the iPad Pro, but it is right up there with what it is meant to replace - the Galaxy Note.

Now, the experience isn’t exactly like what we have been used to in Samsung smartphones and tablets, and that is mainly because of the foldable display - mostly in terms of the feel and feedback. While taking notes and drawing things is as simple as on any of these products, and the 120Hz refresh rate does help in reducing the latency and giving a more pen-like feel, the flexible display acts as like a cushion that resists pressure. To put dark strokes, you have to use a little bit of force, and the flimsy display doesn’t really help your confidence. When pressed too deep, it does give an alert reminding you to not jab the S Pen too hard on the display.

However, once you are over that fear and once you have your hand set with the S Pen, it is a great tool. Taking notes and drawing is a great experience and the accuracy is as good as any other Samsung product. In fact, the pressure sensitivity I talked about on the foldable screen is great if you want to sketch on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 using the S Pen. The lighter we use the pen, the lighter the shade. I have used last year’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (haven’t tried out this year’s Tab S7 yet) with the S Pen as well, and I must say that the ease of use and the ease of taking notes is smoother and more accurate.

But there are caveats. Some in terms of practicality, and some in case of usability. For example, with the Galaxy Note, we got the S Pen inside the smartphone. For the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you have to buy the S Pen separately. The Fold Edition S Pen we were given for this story costs Rs 3,990 while the S Pen Pro that comes with more features and can be used with all S Pen-supported Samsung products is priced at Rs 9,999. That is not all. There is no place to put the S Pen and you also have to buy an additional case that accommodates the S Pen with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, if you want both things to be in the same place. The leather flip case from Samsung costs Rs 6,899.

In terms of features also, the S Pen Fold Edition for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rather limited, if compared to the S Pen on the Samsung Galaxy Note series. Remember the ability of the Galaxy Note’s S Pen to act as a remote control? Users of the smartphone, via a feature called Air Actions, were able to control their smartphone from the S Pen. Actions such as swishing your pen to advance slides in PowerPoint or using the button on the S Pen as a shutter button for the camera. If you want all this with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, you will have to get the S Pen Pro.

Overall, the S Pen works with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Yes, the experience is too new for us and it is still limited with the S Pen Fold Edition as compared to what all the S Pen allowed us to do on the Samsung Galaxy Note series. But if Samsung brings all those features here and figures out a way to keep both the S Pen and the foldable together without having to shell out close to Rs 7,000 for a case, the company really does not need the Samsung Galaxy Note series anymore. Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are showing an S Pen slot on the next Samsung flagship, will the next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold also have one?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.