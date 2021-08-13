CHANGE LANGUAGE
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Are Getting Tailored Microsoft Office, Teams and Outlook

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 users can enjoy connectivity with a Windows PC via the Your Phone app by Microsoft.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 users can enjoy the multi-view mode that lets two apps run simultaneously, for instance Microsoft Excel and Teams.

Samsung and Microsoft have been working together for quite some time to bridge connectivity between Android-based Samsung smartphones and Windows-enabled PCs. With the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the two companies are expanding that partnership by introducing tailored online collaboration tools on the foldable phones. In a blog post, Microsoft explains that the new phones come bundled with Microsoft Office, Teams and Outlook, to let professionals work on the go on the tablet-like form factor. For instance, when users unfold the Galaxy Z Fold 3, they can view a presentation in full-screen detail and faces of their co-workers on the Teams call underneath, simultaneously. Notably, the addition of SPen support aims to let professionals sketch details on the Team’s Whiteboard for better communication.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 users can also enjoy the multi-view mode that lets two apps run simultaneously. These functionalities were also possible with the old-gen Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G but with limited apps. Microsoft notes that Outlook’s dual-pane mode would allow users to read full email while previewing others on the side, just like on a desktop. As expected, customers can enjoy connectivity with a Windows PC via the Your Phone app by Microsoft.

Speaking over the development, executive vice president, head of Mobile Products and Experiences at Samsung, Patrick Chomet, said, “with the Multi-Active window, you can run multiple apps at the same time." He further explained saying, “you can open Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint and easily drag and drop a table right into your presentation. Now, you can even run two instances of the same app."

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display in unfolded form. In its compact form, users can use the secondary 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside that has 2,260×832 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Outside there are three 12-megapixel cameras and inside users get a 10-megapixel sensor and a 4-megapixel secondary under-display camera. Its price starts at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs 1,33,700), and colour options include Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. Samsung is yet to share India-specific availability and pricing details. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, there’s a 1.9-inch display with 260×512 pixels resolution for quick notifications. Its price is set at $999.99 (roughly Rs 74,300) that makes the device one of the most affordable foldable smartphones.

August 13, 2021