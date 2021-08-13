Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 May Launch in India on August 20

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 may launch in India this month. As per a series of tweets on Twitter, the company has promised a “special delivery" on August 20, though it could be only restricted for India actor Alia Bhatt who is promoting the smartphone. The new Galaxy Z phones that debuted earlier this week are available in select markets and only the global pricing has been revealed. Samsung India is yet to confirm this development.

Meanwhile, Samsung and Microsoft have announced that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will get tailored Microsoft apps like Microsoft Office, Teams and Outlook that will support Multi-Active window. It means these apps can run on one half of the screen and users can launch another app simultaneously.

Say no more @aliaa08!We welcome you to #TeamGalaxy. A special delivery coming your way on 20th August. Unfold and pick your Foldable!#GalaxyZFold3 #GalaxyZFlip3 #collab— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 13, 2021

In terms of specifications, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display in unfolded form. In its compact form, users can use the secondary 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside that has 2,260×832 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Outside there are three 12-megapixel cameras and inside users get a 10-megapixel sensor and a 4-megapixel secondary under-display camera. Its price starts at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs 1,33,700), and colour options include Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. Samsung is yet to share India-specific availability and pricing details. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, there’s a 1.9-inch display with 260×512 pixels resolution for quick notifications. Its price is set at $999.99 (roughly Rs 74,300) that makes the device one of the most affordable foldable smartphones.

