Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G are now available to pre-book in India via Amazon and Samsung channels. Both foldable smartphones are one of the most premium smartphones in any segment with an equally premium price tag. However, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G are available with sale offers ahead of their official sale from September 9. Samsung has said customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7,000 or cashback of up to Rs 7,000 using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. In addition to this, customers will be eligible for free one year Samsung Care+ Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs 7,999 on Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Rs 4,799 on Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

In terms of the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 carries a price tag of Rs 1,49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage variant and Rs 1,57,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB internal storage in India. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs Rs 84,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option and Rs 88,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, making the phone one of the most affordable foldable devices in the market. With the HDFC Bank offer, customers can effectively get the two at starting Rs 77,999 (Galaxy Z Flip 3) and Rs 1,42,999 (Galaxy Z Fold 3). Both phones have a Phantom Black colour option; however, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G get an additional Phantom Green colour, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G gets an extra Cream colour. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will go on sale in India on September 9.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display with 2,208×1,768 pixels resolution, 374ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and 120Hz refresh rate. In its compact form, users can use the secondary 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside that has 2,260×832 pixels resolution, 387ppi pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11-based with OneUI 3.1 designed for foldable Galaxy Z smartphones. Under the hood, there’s Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Its triple rear cameras come inside a pill-shaped module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with 123-degree field-of-view (FoV), and another 12-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS. Inside, there’s a 10-megapixel sensor and a 4-megapixel secondary under-display camera.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display with 2,640×1,080 pixels resolution, 425ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, there’s a 1.9-inch display with 260×512 pixels resolution for quick notifications. Under the hood, it gets the same Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 carries 12-megapixel dual cameras on the outside. On the inside, it houses a 10-megapixel primary camera. Other notable options are 5G, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 packs a 3,300mAh battery with 15W charging and 10W wireless charging support.

