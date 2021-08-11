Samsung has launched five new products - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds at the just concluded Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2021 earlier today. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with an under-display selfie camera and SPen support, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes as one of the most affordable foldable smartphones in the market. Both Samsung Galaxy 4 watches support blood oxygen (Spo2) and new Body Composition measuring capabilities. Additionally, the smartwatches also feature a Samsung Exynos chip. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds feature active noise cancellations, like other premium TWS earbuds. All the new products are available in select markets, and Samsung is yet to share India-specific availability and pricing details. Customers can pre-register most of these devices via the Samsung India website.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the foldable smartphone sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display with 2,208×1,768 pixels resolution, 374ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and 120Hz refresh rate. In its compact form, users can use the secondary 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside that has 2,260×832 pixels resolution, 387ppi pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11-based with OneUI 3.1 designed for foldable Galaxy Z smartphones. Under the hood, there’s Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Its triple rear cameras come inside a pill-shaped module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with 123-degree field-of-view (FoV), and another 12-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS. Inside, there’s a 10-megapixel sensor and a 4-megapixel secondary under-display camera.

Other notable features include dual 5G SIMs, LTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 158.2×67.1×14.4mm when closed and 158.2×128.1×6.4mm when open. It weighs 271 grams. Additionally, it now supports SPen that was previously reserved for Galaxy Note phones. Its price starts at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs 1,33,700). Its colour options include Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display with 2,640×1,080 pixels resolution, 425ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, there’s a 1.9-inch display with 260×512 pixels resolution for quick notifications. Under the hood, it gets the same Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 carries 12-megapixel dual cameras on the outside. On the inside, it houses a 10-megapixel primary camera. Other notable options are 5G, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 packs a 3,300mAh battery with 15W charging and 10W wireless charging support. Its price is set at $999.99 (roughly Rs 74,300) that makes the device one of the most affordable foldable smartphones.

Coming to the, users can choose between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Standard edition and Galaxy Watch4 Classic edition. While the former features an aluminium case, the Classic edition gets a stainless steel case. Both carry Samsung’s new dual-core Exynos W920 chipset with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage. As mentioned, the smartwatch models run on Samsung and Google designed One UI Watch 3 that brings the best of both Tizen OS and Google Wear OS. In terms of capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series support SpO2 monitor, sleep detection, ECG, and blood pressure tracking. Additionally, Samsung is now introducing an all-new “Body Composition measurement tool to give users a “deeper understanding of their general health and fitness." Users can check the body composition from their wrist with just two fingers. Moreover, the Galaxy Watch 4 series is adding gesture controls to answer calls and dismiss alerts.

In terms of design, the standard Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm, with both displays having AOD support, 450×450 pixels resolutions, and Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. The 44mm model carries a 361mAh battery, and the 40mm model has a 247mAh battery. Overall, the wearables are touted to deliver up to 40 hours of battery. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also has two variants - 42mm and 46mm, and both share the same specifications as its sibling. However, the Classic edition gets Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. Furthermore, both Classic and standard models get Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants.

Coming to the prices, the Galaxy Watch 4 carries a price tag of $249.99 (roughly Rs 18,600) for the Bluetooth version and $299.99 (roughly Rs 22,300) for the LTE models. At launch, the 40mm variant will be available in Black, Silver and Pink Gold, while the 44mm variant will be offered in Black, Silver and a sophisticated Green. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price starts at $349.99 (roughly Rs 26,000) for Bluetooth versions and $399.99 (approx Rs 29,700) for the LTE models. Both versions will come in Black and Silver colours.

Lastly, Samsung Galaxy Bud 2 TWS earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 with AAC and SBC codec support. The earbuds are touted to deliver a total of 29 hours of playtime (with ANC off) and 20 hours of playtime with ANC on, including the charging case. Each bud comes with three microphones to offer clear audio clarity during phone calls. The charging case supports wireless charging tech. The Galaxy Bud 2 earbuds come in Graphite, White, Olive, Lavender colours and carry a price tag of $149.99 (roughly Rs 11,100).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here