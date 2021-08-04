Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3's India Prices Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, where the company is said to launch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Ahead of their official launch, the prices of the two smartphones have surfaced online. According to 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India is said to be around Rs 1,35,000 with an MRP of Rs 1,49,990. As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the retail price will reportedly be between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000. If rumours are accurate, the leak indicates that Galaxy Z Flip 3 aims to be the most affordable foldable smartphone in the market when it launches. At the moment, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is available in India at Rs 1,34,999 for the sole 256GB storage model. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G debuted with a price tag of roughly Rs 1,08,200) for the lone 8GB + 256GB storage option in July last year.

Earlier this week, the European prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 also surfaced online. According to a tipster Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 would cost EUR 2,009 (approx Rs 1,76,800) and EUR 1,029 (approx Rs 90,500), respectively. Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5G for EUR 1,399 (approx Rs 1,23,100) that is more expensive than the leaked price.

Previously, leaked renders of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 suggest similar design language as their predecessors. The alleged images showed a dual-tone design on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 along with a dual-camera and a secondary display placed right next to the camera module. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 looked slimmer than its predecessors, and the camera module also seems more proportionate to the whole design. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to carry Snapdragon 888+ chipset.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here