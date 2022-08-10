CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications And More

By: Darab Ali

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2022, 18:40 IST

New Delhi, India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. (Image Credit: News18/ Debashis Sarkar)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. (Image Credit: News18/ Debashis Sarkar)

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 come with minor design changes over their predecessors. Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch alongside the new foldables.

Samsung has finally launched its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The latest foldables have been launched with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and minor design updates over their predecessors, along with several other new enhancements. Let us take a look at the price, specifications and more for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been launched at a price of $1,000 (roughly Rs 79,200), and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been launched at a price of $1,800 (roughly Rs 1,42,700). The smartphones are available for pre-orders starting today and pre-order customers will also get other benefits like a free memory spec upgrade and in India, pre-order customers will get benefits of up to Rs 5,000 after delivery of the devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

The clamshell design Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sports a primary 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2640 x 1080p resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone also comes with a secondary display on the flap, which is a 1.9-inch super AMOLED panel with a 260 x 512 resolution. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a bigger 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and another 12-megapixel wide angle camera. The smartphone has a 10-megapixel selfie snapper up front placed in the hole-punch foldable display.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2, dual SIM connectivity, and a USB type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, comes with a 6.2-inch outer display that has an HD+ 2316 x 904 resolution with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The main foldable display is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2176 x 1812 resolution with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, but has higher RAM and storagre than its younger sibling with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been launched with a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary wide angle shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has two cameras – one 10-megapixel shooter on the cover screen, and the other, a 4-megapixel under-display front camera on the foldable screen.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, dual SIM, and a USB type-C port.

Darab Mansoor Ali, Senior Sub Editor at News18, has been covering technology for some of the leading media houses for the past several years.

August 10, 2022, 18:40 IST
