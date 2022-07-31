CHANGE LANGUAGE
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Now Available For Pre-Orders: How To Pre-Book For How Much

By: Tech Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 31, 2022, 21:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be launched on August 10, the company has announced. (Image Credit: Samsung India)

Those interested in getting early access of the smartphones can also avail special offers on placing their pre-reserve order.

Samsung is all set to launch its next-gen foldable smartphones on August 10, the company announced earlier this month. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be launched on August 10 during a Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place on August 10. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has announced that customers can pre-reserve the Next Galaxy Fold and Flip smartphones already.

Those interested in getting early access of the smartphones can also avail special offers on placing their pre-reserve order. Starting today (July 31, 2022), consumers will be able to pre-reserve the Next Galaxy smartphones by paying a token amount of Rs 1999 on Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores. Customers who pre-reserve the next-gen Galaxy smartphones will get additional benefit worth Rs 5000 after delivery of the devices. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be live-streamed at 6.30 pm IST on August 10, 2022 on Samsung Newsroom India.

Samsung is set to launch the next-gen foldable smartphones on August 10. While Samsung has not confirmed anything about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the smartphones are said to come with several improvements over their predecessors. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to come with a new design which is said to be thinner than the predecessor along with an improved camera system. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, will come with an improved battery, and a similar design to the predecessor.

