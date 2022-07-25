Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Prices Leaked Ahead Of August 10 Launch: Price Hike Expected

Samsung is set to launch its next generation of foldables, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10, the company had announced last week. Ahead of the launch, there is a lot of interest in the fourth-gen Samsung foldables. Now, a leak has suggested the prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

According to leaked listings from a European retailer, the Samsung foldables will come with a slight price increase as compared to the previous third-gen foldables from the South Korean manufacturer. According to the leak, first reported by GSMArena, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly start at a price of EUR 1,864 (roughly Rs 1,52,000) for the 256GB storage variant, which is a EUR 165 increase from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that was launched at a price of EUR 1,699 in Europe.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, has been listed at a price of EUR 1,080 (roughly Rs 88,000) according to the leak. This is a roughly EUR 81 price increase over the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which was launched in the Europe at a price of EUR 999 last year.

Now, these are leaked prices via a retailer in Europe so naturally, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were launched last year with a surprising year-on-year price drop, as compared to the previous generation foldables. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched in India at a price of Rs 1,49,999, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched at Rs 84,999 onwards, a drastic price-cut from previous generation Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold.

This year, however, Samsung is said to hike the prices. Last year’s pricing made a lot of people across the world adapt to foldable smartphones, especially the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which came with the most compact smartphone form factor one can get today.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are said to come with several improvements over their predecessors. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to come with a thinner design and an improved camera, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to come with an improved battery life. Samsung will launch the next-gen foldables on August 10 at 6:30PM IST.

