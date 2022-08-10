Samsung Unpacked 2022 Event Live Updates: Samsung to Launch Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Series And Buds2 Pro

CHANGE LANGUAGE
We bring you all the live updates from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch.

News18.com | August 10, 2022, 16:57 IST
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with several improvements over their predecessors. (Image Credit: Samsung India)

Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 today. The new foldable smartphones will be launched during a global launch event, which will be held at 6:30PM IST today. During the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 5 series of smartwatches alongside the new foldable smartphones. . Read More

Key Events
Aug 10, 2022 16:57 IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launch Live Updates: What To Expect At Galaxy Unpacked Event

During tonight’s event, Samsung is expected to launch the fourth generation of its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip smartphones. The both the foldables are said to come with several improvements over their predecessors, along with several similarities, of course. Rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 6.2-inch outer display along with a 7.6-inch foldable display. The leaked renders of the smartphone suggest a very similar design to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. Both the inner and outer display’s of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may come with 120Hz refresh rate, and the smartphone is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, is said to come with an improved battery. The smartphone, according to the images shared by Samsung and renders, seems to come with a more flat-edged design as compared to the previous version. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is may have a larger outer display as compared to last year’s model, along with a less prominent crease on the inner foldable screen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also rumoured to come with a dual rear camera setup (same as last year), and may have a larger 3,700mAh battery. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Aug 10, 2022 16:25 IST

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 Launch Live: How To Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Live

The Galaxy Unpacked event where Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones will be livestreamed across Samsung’s website, YouTube channel, and social media handles. The event will begin at 6:30PM IST, and interested readers can alternatively watch the event live in the video embedded below this paragraph.

Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 today. The new foldable smartphones will be launched during a global launch event, which will be held at 6:30PM IST today. During the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 5 series of smartwatches alongside the new foldable smartphones.

Interested users can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event for the Fold 4 and Flip 4 launch on Samsung’s website, official YouTube, and social media channels. Alternatively, you can watch the event by following this link.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are said to come with several improvements over their predecessors, but will maintain a similar design language to the previous third generation of foldable smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to come with an improved triple rear camera setup, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may come with improved battery, along with a larger outer display. We at News18 will constantly bring you all the live updates from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event right here!

