Samsung Unpacked 2022 Event Live Updates: Samsung to Launch Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Series And Buds2 Pro

During tonight’s event, Samsung is expected to launch the fourth generation of its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip smartphones. The both the foldables are said to come with several improvements over their predecessors, along with several similarities, of course. Rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 6.2-inch outer display along with a 7.6-inch foldable display. The leaked renders of the smartphone suggest a very similar design to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. Both the inner and outer display’s of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may come with 120Hz refresh rate, and the smartphone is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, is said to come with an improved battery. The smartphone, according to the images shared by Samsung and renders, seems to come with a more flat-edged design as compared to the previous version. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is may have a larger outer display as compared to last year’s model, along with a less prominent crease on the inner foldable screen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also rumoured to come with a dual rear camera setup (same as last year), and may have a larger 3,700mAh battery. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.