Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Foldable Smartphone Likely To Come With ‘Droplet’ Style Hinge

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning to introduce some changes to its flagship foldable smartphone — Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is expected to launch in August 2023. According to a report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will reportedly feature a “droplet" style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease.
Tipster Ice Universe claimed that Samsung internally refers to the design as a “dumbbell" hinge. This would not be the first time that the company has updated its design, 9To5Google reported.
Samsung Electronics plans to apply the “droplet" hinge structure to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung internally calls it a “dumbbell" hinge. Waterdrop hinge + waterproof is finally here.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 15, 2023
“Samsung Electronics plans to apply the “droplet" hinge structure to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung internally calls it a “dumbbell" hinge. Waterdrop hinge + waterproof is finally here. Except for Samsung, all other brands of folding phone use drop hinges," the tipster wrote on Twitter.
In related news, Samsung recently confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at its Unpacked event. This will be the first in-person event after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. It will also be live-streamed on the tech giant’s official website. Like predecessors, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to include three smartphones — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.
In terms of specifications, the top-end variant in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to have a 200MP camera. Also, all models of the Galaxy S23 series, worldwide, will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is expected to come with a 6.8-inch display, 256 internal memory, a triple camera setup at the back camera, a 40MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery.
Read all the Latest Tech News here