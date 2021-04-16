Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab Leak Tips a Tri-Folding Tablet, to Launch Early 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was a significantly more mature take on a foldable phone from Samsung, after its first generation Galaxy Fold ran into plenty of debates around durability and the practical use cases of such foldable devices. Now, a new report suggests that Samsung is looking to unveil a tablet with a foldable display, and it will reportedly be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab. Rumours about this had persisted before as well, with certain previous leaks on this device stating that Samsung may even launch it this year itself. However, new information on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab suggests that the triple folding tablet will not be launched until at least the first quarter of 2022.

The report further states that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab will feature a new ultra-thin glass, which may be a composite material developed newly by Samsung and improving on the flexibility and the durability of such material. This ultra-thin glass will apparently be unveiled before the launch of the rumoured foldable tablet, and reports on the matter state that it will be unveiled later in 2021 with Samsung’s new generation foldable smartphone, which may be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, or even just the Galaxy Fold 3.

Other new features that this tablet is expected to support include a new hybrid S-Pen stylus, which may further improve precision. Further details, however, presently remain under wraps. There are numerous possibilities at hand, such as a potential camera partnership with iconic camera brand Olympus. The information was tipped recently, and as part of the leak, the tipster had mentioned that Samsung may be looking to unveil its camera partnership with a special edition of its new generation foldable smartphone, later this year.

Samsung is also certain to offer 5G connectivity to the Galaxy Z Fold Tab, whenever it is launched. Given that its foldable smartphone can already open up to a 7.6-inch display size, it will be interesting to see how it approaches the foldable tablet format. The latter may end up overlapping the use cases with a foldable smartphone, and it will be interesting to see if Samsung goes for a laptop replacement idea with the purported foldable tablet.

