Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Will Not Get Android 13 Update: Here’s Why

Samsung’s first foldable phone is losing Android support this year. The company launched the Galaxy Z Fold around three years back, which means the device has come to the end of the cycle. So, in simple words, Samsung will not be upgrading the Galaxy Z Fold to Android 13 or even any other version from here on.

Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold will get three years of Android OS updates. The device came with the Android 9.0 Pie version out of the box. Samsung has offered the Android 12 update this year for the Galaxy Z Fold, which makes it the last Android OS upgrade for the device. What this means is that Samsung will not release Android 13 for this foldable, or any other future OS for that matter.

Samsung started its foldable journey with the original Galaxy Z Fold and the Z Flip three years back. This year, Samsung introduced the fourth-gen product which has evolved and becomes a polished version, which wasn’t the case when the Z Fold came out.

Samsung faced questions about its durability, the screen quality and also how long the hinge will hold up. The reviews were a clear sign that the first-gen product needed a lot of work, and that’s what Samsung did with the 2nd-gen product, and then we’ve now two more versions after that. Samsung’s case has been helped by the fact that the foldable market is still waiting for a strong challenger.

Oppo has shown its promise, while Xiaomi continues to limit its presence to China with the Mi Mix Fold series. Industry reports say the foldable space is just starting, so it is possible that in the next few years, more brands will push Samsung to take its competence to the next level.

