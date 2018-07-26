Samsung Gear IconX 2018 Wireless Earbuds Launched in India

Samsung has introduced the all-new Gear IconX wireless earbuds in India. The company says that these are designed to enhance any activity by giving tangle-free usage and music on-the-go. The earbuds are also designed around the human ear to ensure a comfortable yet secure fit.The Gear IconX has 4GB of built-in storage, which means users can store their favourite music on the earbuds and not have to use a phone at the same time for streaming music. Music can be loaded either wirelessly or from the phone or PC via a USB cable. The touch-based gestures allow for functions such as play, pause, skip and the ability to browse entire playlists, all making for an intuitive listening experience.The sound equalizer feature can be used to adjust the playback quality and includes five finely-tuned presets: Bass Boost, Soft, Dynamic, Clear and Treble Boost. The enhanced Ambient Sound function enables users to specify exactly how much nearby sound they would like the earbuds to let in.Gear IconX lets you take your calls in stereophonic clarity. It also generates voice prompts for incoming callers, messages and notifications for you. The earbuds are also your newest connection to Bixby. With a simple tap and hold of the earbud, you can use your voice to control your music or place a call or put out a message.These earbuds come with fast-charging and battery life of up to five hours of music streaming or seven hours of standalone music playback. Gear IconX case also works as a power bank and gives you one additional battery charge. A quick charge of 10-min in the case gives you an hour of connectivity for when you don’t have the time for a full recharge.The sweat resistant and cord-free design of Gear IconX makes it perfect for people who like to stay fit with dedicated fitness routines. While it can be paired with dedicated tracking devices such as the Gear S3 Frontier or the Gear Fit2 Pro, it also has activity tracking capabilities built into it. The earbuds can automatically track your run or walk and return analytics like distance, time and calories burned.Gear IconX will be available in Black colour at INR 13,990 at major retail outlets.