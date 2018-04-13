Samsung Gear IconX Update Designed to Make Managing Workout Tracks Easier

(image: AFP Relaxnews)

Samsung gifts anyone who purchased the Gear IconX with a new update for better sound, transparent listening and hassle-free playlist management. Gear IconX, the truly wireless earbuds from Samsung, hit the market late October 2017 and were marketed to those ‘who are constantly on the move -- and need a device that can keep up.' They've now gotten an update, released April 10, which the company claims will provide those users new ways to maximize workouts through improved sound and easier music transfers.A new Equalizer feature on the Gear IconX will allow users to switch between five new preset audio profiles depending on what best suits their tastes -- Bass Boost, Soft, Dynamic, Clear and Treble Boost. Meanwhile, though drowning out all the noise sounds like something we usually want to do, it's not always particularly helpful. For that reason, an increasing number of headphones are being designed to let you listen to your audio without missing out on potentially important announcements or someone trying to contact you.Samsung has called its approach to that issue the ‘Ambient Sound' function. It's said to enable users to specify exactly how much ambient sound they would like the earbuds to let in. Furthermore, when indoors, the new ‘Voice Focus' function can be activated to amplify the voices of those in the surrounding area. The earbuds come with 4GB of built-in storage, which should provide enough music to get any runner or gym goer through a session cord-free, as well as phone-free. And with this latest rollout, the company claims that the “update's new Wireless Transfer feature enhances this functionality by streamlining how users manage their earbuds' music library – removing the need for cables and allowing users to wirelessly add multiple tracks at once.”For anyone sporting the Gear IconX, the update is available via the Samsung Gear app.