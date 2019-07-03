Samsung Gets Patent For a Phone That Can be Expanded Into a Tablet; From Foldable Phones to Rollout Phones?
The patent shows the different designs that may be possible
The patent shows the different designs that may be possible
The Korean smartphone company Samsung, is already working on the possible evolutions of the futuristic Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone, and that would include better designs. Last month, on June 11, the South Korean manufacturer received a patent for the phone, which adds screen space to extend the size of the display by rolling out the additional real estate when needed. Spotted by LetsGo Digital, the patent (Read more here) was awarded to the electronic company by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
Titled ‘Display Device’, the patent request was filed by Samsung Display on September 15, 2017. The patent shows the different designs and specifications which may be possible for a rollout smartphone. While the phone looks quite traditional at first glance, the patent reveals has a secret rollable display inside, which can be pulled from each side, turning the phone into a tablet by increasing the screen space. It is also worth noting that the screen can expand up to 3 times its size when converted into a tablet. In addition, the top housing containing the selfie camera and earpiece also extend outward from the phone, making the space for the expanded screen. When the device is closed and reverted back to the original phone size, the slots come together to make the unit solid and stable.
On the other hand, Samsung has redesigned the Galaxy Fold to address the screen durability issues that torpedoed with its launch earlier this summer. The company might possibly re-release the phone during the Galaxy Note 10 event on August 7.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Has a New Stories Sticker to Invite People to a Group Chat: Here is How to Use it
- Xiaomi Unveils Mimoji Which Look Very Similar to Apple Memoji, But Surely no Inspiration Was Needed
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Sponsor the 87-Year-Old Cricket Fan Who Stole the Limelight in Ind-Ban Match
- Budget 2019 - What the Healthcare Sector Wants
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Seek Blessings from 87-year Old Fan Charulata Patel
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s