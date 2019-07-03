Samsung Gets Patent For a Phone That Can be Expanded Into a Tablet; From Foldable Phones to Rollout Phones?

The Korean smartphone company Samsung, is already working on the possible evolutions of the futuristic Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone, and that would include better designs. Last month, on June 11, the South Korean manufacturer received a patent for the phone, which adds screen space to extend the size of the display by rolling out the additional real estate when needed. Spotted by LetsGo Digital, the patent (Read more here) was awarded to the electronic company by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Titled ‘Display Device’, the patent request was filed by Samsung Display on September 15, 2017. The patent shows the different designs and specifications which may be possible for a rollout smartphone. While the phone looks quite traditional at first glance, the patent reveals has a secret rollable display inside, which can be pulled from each side, turning the phone into a tablet by increasing the screen space. It is also worth noting that the screen can expand up to 3 times its size when converted into a tablet. In addition, the top housing containing the selfie camera and earpiece also extend outward from the phone, making the space for the expanded screen. When the device is closed and reverted back to the original phone size, the slots come together to make the unit solid and stable.

On the other hand, Samsung has redesigned the Galaxy Fold to address the screen durability issues that torpedoed with its launch earlier this summer. The company might possibly re-release the phone during the Galaxy Note 10 event on August 7.