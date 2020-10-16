Samsung Grand Diwali Fest: Massive Discounts On Galaxy S20+, Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31 & More

In line with all the other festive season sales, Samsung's Grand Diwali Fest sale was also made live by the company this week. Samsung's Diwali sale will introduce some great new deals on Samsung smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy M41, Galaxy M31 and more smartphones. Samsung is also offering additional discounts like exchange offers, no cost EMI, extra Rs. 3,000 off on purchasing from Samsung Shop app, up to 10 percent cashback for HDFC credit card and debit card users, and 5 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 on paying via Ola Money. These discounts will be over and above the discounted prices Samsung smartphones are being sold for during the Grand Diwali Fest sale.

Samsung will sell its smartphones with up to a 40 percent discount, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S20+, which will see the biggest price cut of Rs. 33,001. The Galaxy S20+ will be sold at a price of Rs. 49,999 against its Rs. 83,000 sticker price. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will be sold at Rs. 22,999 as against its Rs. 28,999 - a Rs. 6,000 discount during the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest sale. Last year's Galaxy Note 10+ is also up for sale at a discounted price of Rs. 59,990 as against its Rs. 84,200 sticker price.

Apart from smartphones, Samsung announced attractive discounts across its range of tablets, accessories, TVs, and home appliances during this year's festive sale. The Samsung Grand Diwali Fest sale started on October 15 and will go on till October 22. With the festive season kicking, all companies as well as e-commerce platforms have announced their respective sales to leverage the boom in e-commerce that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought.