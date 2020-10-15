Samsung Grand Diwali Fest Sale: Up To 60% Off on Smartphones, Accessories, Appliances and More

Samsung India has announced a slew of discounts on smartphones, accessories, wearables, TVs, and home appliances as part of its festive season sale. The Samsung Grand Diwali Fest sale begins today, and will go on till October 22 The company has announced discounts of up to 40 percent off on its Galaxy smartphones up to 60 percent off on accessories and wearables, and up to 45 percent off on TVs and home appliances, along with up to 12.5 percent cashback across its product range. Among smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ will see the major 40 percent price cut. The smartphone will be sold at Rs. 49,999 - a Rs. 33,001 discount from its original Rs. 83,000 price. Further, Samsung has also announced discounts on JBL speakers. The JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker with Built-in Power Bank is being sold for Rs. 9,999, a Rs. 6,000 discount from its Rs. 15,999 sticker price.

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S20+, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be sold at Rs. 1,04,999 - a Rs. 11,001 discount from its Rs. 1,16,000 sticker price. The Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch price has been slashed to Rs. 14,990 against the original Rs. 29,990 sticker price. Samsung is selling its wireless charger for Rs. 1,999 as against the Rs. 4,999 sticker price. Samsung's 55-inch 4K Smart TV The Frame is also up for sale at Rs. 81,990, a Rs. 48,000 discount from the original Rs. 1,29,900 price tag. The JBL Flip 5 wireless speaker will cost Rs. 6,999 during Samsung's Grand Diwali Fest sale. Further, the JBL 5.1 sound bar with wireless subwoofer is going for sale at Rs. 43,999 on Samsung's official store.

Apart from the straight discounts that range across Samsung's line of gadgets and appliances, the company is also offering a 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank purchases. Apart from that, Samsung is offering Rs. 3,000 off over and above the aforementioned discounts if customers purchase Samsung devices using the Samsung Shop app. Buyers can also avail exchange offers and 5 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 by paying via Ola Money.

