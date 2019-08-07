Samsung Has a New 32-inch 7-in-1 Smart TV For Rs 17,990 And it Can Also be Your PC

This really is a good time to buy a new television for your home. Smart TVs are becoming more affordable than ever, and also pack in more features than ever before. Samsung has just added a new 32-inch Smart TV to its line-up, and this is priced at Rs 17,990. The model number is UA32N4305ARXXL and this has now gone on sale. These are available on the No Cost EMI of Rs 999 per month if you choose the 18-month payment period option with HDFC Bank.

The Samsung UA32N4305ARXXL Smart TV is part of the company’s Series 4 TV line-up. The LED panel has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and has Samsung’s Hyper Real picture engine and PurColour technologies in play as well.

But how is this 7-in-1, you may ask?

The first is the ability to convert this into a Personal Computer. Samsung says that you can connect a keyboard or mouse to this via Bluetooth and you can either access a bunch of productivity centric apps on the TV itself or mirror the screen of your laptop on this larger display—without having to get up to work. Then comes the Music System bit—the display becomes a virtual music system interface as you play music, with detailed controls available as well. Samsung also has the Home Cloud feature, which lets you send important files such as photos to the TV. Not to forget Live Cast, where you can do a social media broadcast of important matters on your mind, from the TV itself. And then there is Screen Mirroring, which lets you replicate your phone’s screen on the TV. Finally, Samsung has something known as the Content Guide, which curates content from a variety of sources, including video streaming apps.

The Samsung UA32N4305ARXXL 7-in-1 Smart TV preloads streaming apps including Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Jio Cinema, Zee5, Eros Now, Sony Liv, Sun NXT and YouTube Kids.

To tick off the rest of the specifications list, there are 2 HDMI ports, one USB port, the display supports High Dynamic Range (HDR), supports Dolby Digital audio, works with the Samsung SmartThings app and has 10-watt speakers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.