Samsung Has Added Google Duo Calling Option to The Galaxy S20 And Z Flip Dialer

While Samsung will bring Duo integration on the Galaxy S20 series, and there are chances that the same integration will also be rolled out to other phones too.

While Samsung will bring Duo integration on the Galaxy S20 series, and there are chances that the same integration will also be rolled out to other phones too.

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip phones have even unveiled at the company's Unpacked 2020 event. The Korean tech giant also announced that the Google Duo app will be integrated closely into the Samsung Galaxy phones, and the functionality will now be available from the standard dealer app itself. Samsung explained that users need to tap on Duo to start a video call in Full HD with 5G from the dialer. Moreover, there will be no limitations regarding, who you can video chat with, as Duo works across operating systems.

While Samsung will bring Duo integration starting with the Galaxy S20 series of phones, and there are chances that the same integration will also be rolled out to older phones gradually in the coming months. The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip phones will come with Duo buttons in its Samsung contacts, messages and phone apps. Google Duo will primarily support hardware features of Galaxy phones, the company said. The wide angle cameras on the Galaxy S20 series will perhaps take the video calling experience a notch higher. On Samsung’s new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, Google Duo’s in-call view will split in half to “make the most” out of the phone’s foldable design.

