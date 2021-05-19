Samsung Has Ambitious Plans in Place For Foldables; May Showcase S-Shaped Screen Soon

South Korean giant Samsung is arguably the leader in the foldable smartphone space, with multiple foldable devices in the market currently. The company has no plans of slowing down on foldable smartphone, not as of now, from what we can make out of all the reports coming in about Samsung’s foldable plans for 2021. According to a new report, Samsung will show off new foldable designs during its SID Display Week 2021, which includes a foldable 17-inch tablet and a flexible smartphone with a 7.2-inch display that can be folded in two places and the structure resembles the letter Z or S.

According to the report, Samsung may also showcase a Samsung Slidable Display or a horizontally stretching display, which is said to be for an upcoming smartphone, according to reports. Samsung is also rumoured to announce its Under Panel Camera (UPC) technology during the SID Display Week 2021 - this is the company’s own attempt at putting a camera under the display. During the SID Display Week 2021, Samsung is not expected to talk about commercial products but will only show and talk about new research and possibly demonstrate prototypes.

Separately, the United States Patent and Trademark Offices (USPTO) has granted Samsung a patent for a display device that has a flexible display. When unfolded, the smartphone looks like an ordinary cell phone. However, the patent sketches show two-fold lines in the upper and lower regions of the device. This means that both the upper and lower sections can be closed individually and the smartphone will adjust the content on screen automatically.

According to the patent filing, parts of the smartphone will also be able to rotate 180 degrees both forward and backward, which will allow for various modes of use.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here