Samsung Has An Important Update For These Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung has started rolling out the February 2022 Android security patch for select Galaxy smartphones. Spotted by 9to5Google, the new update is available on Galaxy S-series and two Galaxy A-series phones after debuting on Galaxy Note 20 last month. The official Samsung changelog is yet to highlight issues that the Android security patch is addressing. However, users are advised to download the system update to ensure online privacy and safety - like other security updates. The feature-wise information may vary from phone to phone. To check the availability of the software update, go to Settings > System Updates > download.

The Galaxy S20 regular in the UK is receiving the February Android patch with firmware version G98xFXXUDEVA9 and G98xBXXUDEVA9, the publication notes. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are receiving versions G98xFXXUDEVA9 / G98xBXXUDEVA9 and G98xFXXUDEVA9 / G98xBXXUDEVA9. India specific updates remain unclear.

The publication notes that Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ users also received the update in the Netherlands. It was released with the firmware version N98xxXXU3EVA9 and N98xxXXU3EVA9. Lastly, Galaxy A50s users in Vietnam are getting February 2022 Android security patch with version A507FNXXU6DVA2, while the Galaxy A51 users in South America are receiving A507FNXXU6DVA2.

Meanwhile, Samsung is readying to launch the new Galaxy S22 smartphone series on February 9. The new series is said to include the regular Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra. All three phones are tipped to feature Samsung’s proprietary Galaxy Exynos 2200 SoC or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, depending on the region. The flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumoured to fully replace the Galaxy Note series with a dedicated SPen port. The Galaxy S21 Ultra supports SPen but lacks a dedicated port. Samsung is also rumoured to launch the Galaxy Tab 8-series at the same launch event.

