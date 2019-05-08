Take the pledge to vote

Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder

All preorders will be cancelled by the end of May, unless those who preordered the phone are adamant that they want one of these potentially dodgy phones

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
The bad start for the Galaxy Fold could just have reached a stage which can perhaps be best described as a mercy killing. Samsung has confirmed that it is indefinitely delaying the shipments of the Galaxy Fold, the $2,000 phone which has been beset with problems first reported by many reviewers in the US. However, those who have preorders and are adamant that they still want what could be a potentially dodgy expensive foldable smartphone can still confirm to Samsung to make one and ship it to them. Otherwise, all preorders that aren’t to be fulfilled will be automatically cancelled at the end of May and refunds will be issued.

“If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be cancelled automatically,” reads the email sent to Galaxy Fold pre-order customers. The pre-orders were taken in the US, and the country’s regulations demand that the communication be sent to customers about the change in order shipment estimates.

Previously, Samsung had kept a brave face and suggested that it would work to strengthen the foldable display of the Galaxy Fold smartphone, after initial units suffered from failures. However, the fact that the company has now indefinitely delayed the shipments of the phone indicate that it the task could be harder than first imagined.

This is not a good start for Samsung, as it battles the likes of Huawei to take control of a foldable smartphone category which is in a nascent stage. While this just makes the job a bit easier for the Huawei Mate X, the flipside is that consumer confidence in foldable phones could be dented instead.
