Samsung has announced the company will hold its next Unpacked event on October 20. Although the company has not revealed the products it is launching at the event, the promotional poster teases multiple phone apps - indicating the launch of a new smartphone. This could be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time. Samsung unveiled Galaxy S21 series earlier this year, followed by new Galaxy laptops. Just recently, Samsung unveiled the latest Galaxy Z Fold series and new-gen Galaxy smartwatches. Interestingly, the latest Samsung Unpacked 2 event will take place two days after Apple Unleashed event and a day after Google Pixel 6 series launch.

The Samsung Unpacked 2 event will start at 7 AM PT (7:30 PM in India), and fans can watch the live show via the Samsung newsroom site and official YouTube channel. In a post, the company announced, “Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology," without specifying details.

Similar to the existing Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, we expect the Galaxy S21 FE (if true) to be a toned-down variant of the Galaxy S21 smartphone. As per old rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly come with a 6.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also carry a triple rear camera setup comprising a 32-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. There could also be a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. Another report had tipped that the phone would carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset instead of the proprietary Exynos chipset, at least in the US and European countries. The India-specific details of the smartphone remain unclear. Since Samsung has not shared details related to upcoming product, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

