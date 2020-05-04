Samsung India Announces 15% Cashback Offer, No-Cost EMI on TVs and Digitial Appliances

On Day 1 of the lockdown 3.0, South Korean giant Samsung on Monday announced pre-book offers for those who are planning to purchase TVs and digital appliances as soon as the lockdown is completely lifted. The consumers can now book products online on Samsung Shop and get express delivery from the nearest Samsung Authorized Retailer as soon as deliveries are permitted in their localities. The offer applies to all Samsung consumer electronics products.

Consumers pre-booking on Samsung Shop will get 15 per cent cashback when paying with HDFC debit and credit cards as well as options of no-cost EMIs and long-term finance options, up to 18 months. Customers are entitled to cashback even if they do not opt for EMI-based finance options, the company said in a statement.

According to Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, in the past one month, the company has received thousands of queries from consumers across the country as to how they could buy our TV or digital appliances. "Through our pre-book offer on Samsung Shop, we want to ensure our consumers get the fastest delivery possible as per the government regulation on the relaxation of lockdown from a Samsung authorised retailer nearest to them, without having to step out of their homes till normalcy returns," said Pullan.

As a precaution against the spread of the pandemic, the company said it has made arrangements across its retail and distribution channel to help consumers to pre-book the products, without having to step out of their homes. "The integration of our offline retail partners with our strong and secure online platform, an industry-first programme, will also help our partners who have stood with Samsung and our consumers through difficult times over the years, and help them bounce back as demand picks up," informed Pullan.