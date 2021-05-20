Samsung India Donates Medical Kits, Oxygen Concentrators to Help Karnataka Fight Against COVID-19

Samsung India has announced that the company donated 14,000 medical kits, 24 oxygen concentrators, and 150 oxygen cylinders to Karnataka, supporting its fight against the current surge of COVID-19 cases. As part of this support, Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), which is the largest R&D centre of Samsung outside Korea, has collaborated with Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Trust (SRST) for distributing medical kits to the state government. In a blog post, the company says these kits will be distributed to patients in home isolation. Whereas, the 14 oxygen concentrators will be donated to charitable hospitals working towards COVID-19 relief. These concentrators, which have been flown in from South Korea, will be used by patients from weaker sections of the society. Samsung says the state government will be supplied with ten oxygen concentrators soon.

In addition to the aid for Karnataka, Samsung had earlier pledged $5 million (roughly Rs 37 crores) to India’s fight against COVID-19. The company says it had also provided donations to central and state governments and boosting the healthcare sector with essential medical equipment for hospitals including 100 oxygen concentrators, 3,000 oxygen cylinders and one million LDS syringes. Samsung had also announced it would cover the vaccination costs for over 50,000 eligible employees and beneficiaries in India. Its employees in India are also receiving “end-to-end COVID care" and teleconsultation with doctors, RT-PCR tests, home packages with remote medical care. South Korean tech giant and Samsung’s biggest domestic rival LG had pledged financial assistance of $5.5 million to India in the fight against the deadly second wave of COVID-19. Several other tech giants - domestic and international - have all come forward to aid India’s with its battle against COVID. Earlier in May, Twitter announced $15 million funding to help address the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Earlier today (May 2020, 8AM), Karnataka reported 16,138 new cases taking the toll to 5,58,911 active cases. Fatality rose to 468, taking the toll to 23,306.

