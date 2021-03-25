Samsung India Extends Care Plus Plan for Galaxy Watches, Sale Offers Worth Rs 11,000 Announced

Samsung India has announced new offers for Samsung Galaxy Watch models in India. The South Korean tech company has expanded the Samsung Care Plus programme that includes a new ‘Comprehensive Protection Plan’ for Galaxy smartwatches. The Care Plus includes two tailored packs to give a “wide array of choices to customers." The first custom plan comprises an extended warranty that covers technical and mechanical failure for one year beyond the warranty period. The Comprehensive Protection Plan also covers accidental damage & liquid damage (ADLD). It includes accidental and liquid damages for one year. Consumers can avail one year accidental and liquid damage protection plan starting at Rs 1,499. Additionally, they can also opt for a one year extended warranty starting at Rs 999.

Alongside the Samsung Care Plus programme, customers can also avail benefits of up to Rs 11000 on buying any Samsung Galaxy Watch model. Customers purchasing Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 can get Galaxy Buds Plus TWS earbuds at an exciting price of Rs 1,990 (MRP Rs 8,990) with an additional cashback of up to Rs 4,000 with select debit and credit cards provided by leading banks. However, these sale offers are valid till March 31, 2021. Customers can avail these offers from Samsung.com, leading online and retail stores.​

Keep up with the times with Galaxy Smartwatch! Buy now and get Galaxy Buds+ worth ₹8999 for just ₹1990. Additionally, enjoy 10% cashback. T&C apply.https://t.co/dLdeDEb4MN#Samsung pic.twitter.com/27VY9TCaDa— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 24, 2021

Customers can purchase the LTE variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at Rs 34,490, while the regular model is available to purchase in India at Rs 29,990. Both the variants feature a 41mm round-shaped dial. The 45mm variant of LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is available at Rs 38,990. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (non LTE) is retailing at starting Rs 24,090. The LTE variants starting price in India is set at Rs 28,490.