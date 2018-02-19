English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung India Opens 15 Smart Healthcare Centres in Tamil Nadu
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Samsung India and the State Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare in November last year.
15 'Samsung Smart Healthcare' centres have been launched in Tamil Nadu. (photo for representation: Reuters)
To provide affordable yet quality healthcare to patients from the lower strata of society, Samsung India and the Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched 15 "Samsung Smart Healthcare" centres in the state. Chief Minister K. Palaniswami formally launched the centres by inaugurating one such centre at the government hospital at Edappadi in Salem district.
"Our government is working towards creating better medical facilities for the public and this collaboration with Samsung for the Smart Healthcare programme will go a long way in fulfilling that vision," Palaniswami said in a statement.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Samsung India and the State Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare in November last year. As part of the MoU, Samsung will provide advanced and innovative healthcare equipment such as digital ultrasound and digital x-ray machines manufactured by the company along with LED TVs, air conditioners and refrigerators to selected government hospitals.
"Through this collaboration, we aspire to provide many more people in the state and its adjoining areas easy access to advanced healthcare facilities. Samsung Smart Healthcare combines good infrastructure, latest technology and the best available medical expertise," added Deepak Bhardwaj, Vice President, CSR, Samsung India.
"Samsung Smart Healthcare" programme aims to support the government's efforts to benefit communities with limited access to quality healthcare across primary, secondary and tertiary levels. So far, over 3.5 lakh patients from the economically and socially-deprived sections of the society have been benefited at these centres across India, the company said.
