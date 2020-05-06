Samsung India Rolls Out Mother's Day Offers For Galaxy Z Flip, S20 Series Smartphones

Samsung India has announced a slew of attractive offers for customers buying its most powerful range of smartphones - Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 on the occasion of Mother's Day. Customers buying the foldable Galaxy Z Flip smartphone will get Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earphones at a discounted price of Rs 3,999 (original price Rs 11,990). Also for Galaxy S20 series customers, the company is offering Samsung Care+ benefits worth Rs 3,999 at Rs 1,999.

As far as validity and redemption of the offers are concerned, the offer on Galaxy Z Flip will be valid from May 4 to May 11 and customers can redeem these offers between May 7 and May 25. Consumers can avail the offer on Galaxy S20 smartphone from May 4 to May 11 and redeem the same between May 4 and May 15.

The company has also announced additional offers for walk-in customers, wherein, those who buy Galaxy Z Flip can avail upgrade offer of Rs 5,000 by trading in their old device. Additionally, The Galaxy Z Flip will be available with a 12-month EMI option along with a one-year Accidental Screen Damage Protection as part of the company's Z Premier Service. With Galaxy S20 series, consumers can avail an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5000 or can get EMI + Bank Cashback of Rs 6000 with HDFC Credit and Debit cards.