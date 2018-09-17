English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung India to Launch Galaxy J6+ And J4+ Smartphones This Week
The Samsung Galaxy J6+ is expected to come with dual rear cameras along with the support of an industry-first side fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy J4+ is likely to come with a new "emotify' feature that would allow millennial users to express themselves better.
Samsung India to Launch Galaxy J6+ And J4+ Smartphones This Week (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
In an attempt to take on Chinese smartphone brands in India, Samsung is set to launch two new smartphones -- Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+ -- in India this week. Both the smartphones are likely to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, industry sources told IANS.
Earlier this year, Samsung launched Galaxy J8 and J6 mid-segment smartphones in India. In July this year, the South Korean tech giant reportedly sold over two million units of Galaxy J8 and J6 in the country.
"Galaxy J" is Samsung India's most successful smartphone brand.
